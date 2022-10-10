Expand / Collapse search
Padres' Joe Musgrove understands Mets' decision to call for substance check: 'They're desperate'

Musgrove made postseason history

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove came under fire during Game 3 of the team’s wild-card round against the New York Mets on Sunday night.

Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check in the fifth inning with the team down four runs. Baseball fans on social media appeared to be befuddled by Musgrove’s "shiny" ear during the game and wondered if there was something on his body helping his pitching.

The umpires came out and checked him, even going inside his ear to see if he was hiding any secrets in his crevice. Officials found nothing.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, #44, throws a pitch during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field in New York Oct. 9, 2022. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

"I get it, dude. They’re on their last leg. They’re desperate," Musgrove told ESPN after the game.

Musgrove went seven innings and allowed just one hit. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to go seven or more innings of one-hit ball or less in a winner-take-all game.

He was asked about the substance check after the game.

"I don’t have much to say about it. At the point of the game when it happened, I was so dialed in already. All my pitches felt good. Felt like I was executing, so it was almost just kinda lit a fire under me. They came out and told me Buck wanted to check my face, my glove, my hat. At that point I was so dialed in, so focused on getting outs, it didn’t really affect me so much."

Joe Musgrove, #44 of the San Diego Padres, walks back to the dugout after closing out the fifth inning against the New York Mets in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on Oct. 9, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Showalter told reporters he was doing what he thought was best for the team and made the decision to check for sticky substances based on the information he had in the dugout.

"I’m charged with doing what’s best for the New York Mets," Showalter explained. "If it makes me look however it makes me look or whatever, I’m going to do it every time and live with the consequences. I’m not here to hurt somebody’s feelings. I’m going to do what’s best for our players and the New York Mets. I felt like that was best for us right now. There’s some pretty obvious reasons why it was necessary."

Padres manager Bob Melvin backed Musgrove’s character.

"The problem I have is Joe Musgrove is a man of character and questioning his character, to me, that’s the part I have a problem with," Melvin said. "I’m here to tell everybody that Joe Musgrove is above board as any pitcher I know, any player I know and unfortunately that happened to him. … The reception that he got after that was not warranted."

Umpire Alfonso Marquez, #72, and crew check for illegal substances on San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, #44, during the sixth inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field in New York Oct. 9, 2022. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

San Diego will move to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.