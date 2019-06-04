Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen suffers knee injury trying to avoid tag, asks for prayers

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen asked for prayers Monday after he suffered an apparent knee injury while trying to avoid a tag.

McCutchen was on first base when teammate Jean Segura popped up to San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler. The Padres player let the ball drop and threw it to first to get Segura out.

BIG CATCH: O'S GRAB RUTSCHMAN ATOP MLB DRAFT SHORT ON ARMS

The play put McCutchen in a rundown. McCutchen attempted to hop to his right to avoid the tag, but ended up hurting his left knee in the process.

“I didn’t feel it pop or anything,” he said after the game. “Something felt uncomfortable, something that made me grab my knee and go down. I’ve had an ACL injury before and I know what that feels like. This didn’t feel like that.”

McCutchen asked for some prayers in a tweet.

He’s expected to have an MRI on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McCutchen is batting .256 with a .834 OPS and 10 home runs in 59 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.