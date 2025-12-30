Colts reportedly bench 44-year-old Philip Rivers after 0-3 start, veteran QB says he has no regrets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making a change at quarterback, benching the 44-year-old Philip Rivers after three games for rookie Riley Leonard.

Rivers, who recently became a grandfather, improbably came back after retiring in 2020 to try and spark a playoff run. The team went 0-3 in his starts, but Rivers played admirably and said he has no regrets about coming back.

"I mean if this was the last one, shoot, I told you guys I wasn’t going to have any regrets about coming back, and I don’t. It’s other than us not winning, right? It’s been an absolute blast for three weeks. I wouldn’t, if I go back and say, ‘All right, now you know everything that’s going to happen. What are you going to do?’ I’d do it all again. It’s been absolutely awesome. I mean, if it’s the last one, it’s the last one," Rivers said during his press conference after the Colts' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rivers said he will be back on the sideline coaching next year and that he will not be making another return to the field. The eight-time Pro Bowler said he is thankful for getting three bonus games.

"I thought the last (game) was walking off the field in Buffalo, walking up that tunnel, and I was fine with that. And that one had tears and those few days after I was at peace with that being the last one. So certainly if it is, I got three bonus games I never saw coming and couldn’t be more thankful that I got the opportunity," Rivers said.

"It’s been a blast to be out there and prepare with these guys and fight with them. Just hate that we haven’t been able to get it done."

WHY PHILIP RIVERS' NFL COMEBACK STORY IS RESONATING WITH CHRISTIANS

Rivers thought he played the worst of his three games in the team's loss to the Jaguars, saying he couldn’t get in sync or get any rhythm. Against the Jaguars, Rivers completed 17 of 30 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

While the Colts didn’t win any of Rivers’ starts, they were in all three games. His best performance came against the San Francisco 49ers last week, when he completed 23 of 35 passes for 277 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 48-27 loss.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon in a loss to the Jaguars at the beginning of the month, and Leonard came in relief. However, Leonard got injured during that game, which opened the door for Rivers to return.

Now, with the team out of a playoff spot and Leonard back to full health, he will start in the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Colts and Texans play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.