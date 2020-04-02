Player for MLS club Philadelphia Union tests positive for coronavirus, team says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has made its way over to Major League Soccer.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Union announced that an undisclosed player on the club has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the team, the player is feeling well and is in good spirits after reporting mild symptoms. No players or staff members of the team have been at the team’s facility since March 12.

MLS health experts and Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials said that the case does not pose as a direct risk to fans, club players or staff, and their most recent opponent, LAFC. Because this confirmed case falls beyond the 14-day window where anyone with team-related interactions with the player would've reported symptoms, no other club players or staff will need to be tested.

The 2020 MLS season was suspended March 12 after teams had played only two matches.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Deputy Commissioners Mark Abbott and Gary Stevenson said they would be taking reduced salaries later this month, The Associated Press reported. The league's top three executives are reportedly taking a 25 percent reduction. Managerial staff would see a cut between 10 and 20 percent.

