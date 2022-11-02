Expand / Collapse search
Published

Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game

Rumors swirled that they refused to serve the team, but they claim that was not the case

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The City of Brotherly Love isn't playing nice to the Houston Astros.

Two restaurants in Philadelphia turned down catering the Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

A man's voice can be heard on an Instagram story on Angelo's Pizzeria in south Philadelphia, saying they "said no" to the American League champions.

A detail shot of the Postseason logo on the hat of a Houston Astros player during batting practice the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

"If you think I’d cook for the Astros, you’re out of your mind," a man said in a video posted to the eatery’s Instagram account. "We said no to them."

However, Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's, said he did not turn down the request with malicious intent, but rather the logistics did not work out.

"I had a very nice conversation with [a representative of] the Astros," he said. "I told her that there was no way I could deliver 10 pizzas at 10:30, 11 o’clock at night," he told the Inquirer.

But if it were his hometown Phillies, he would have accommodated.

A detail shot of the World Series logo in the back of the dugout before Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. 

"I’m not apologizing, because the Phillies are my team and if they wanted food at 11 o’clock at night, there is a 100% guarantee I would’ve done it. That’s my team, they are my people," he said to the Post. "But to go completely out of our way, I haven’t slept… there was just no way we could do it."

Astros fans have apparently taken it the wrong way, though - a person claiming to be a cousin of DiGiampietro said Astros fans have threatened to "bomb his store."

Mike's BBQ also had to turn down the Astros, but they, too, did not "refuse" them.

"We don’t refuse serving anyone. We fed the Braves twice , we serve the Mets, the list goes on," Mike's BBQ said in a statement on an Instagram post.

A general view during the national anthem before Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

The Phillies and Astros are now tied 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.