Philadelphia Phillies: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Philadelphia Phillies hope to turn the corner and not look back at a failure of a 2019 campaign. Philadelphia was safely a favorite to win the National League East division after signing Bryce Harper, but only recorded a .500 record and finished in fourth place.

In 2020, the Phillies look to be a different team. They hired new manager Joe Girardi, signed Zack Wheeler in a splashy move, luring him away from a division foe, and added Didi Gregorius to the lineup.

The Phillies hope the moves are enough to push them into the postseason and help him gain some sort of momentum in the 60-game sprint this season.

Harper will be relied upon more now that he has a full season to get used to playing in Phillies' digs. Rhys Hopkins, after a breakout 2019 campaign, will be called upon to do even more in 2020.

Philadelphia will make things interesting in the NL East, for sure. But it starts with the veterans that the team has brought in.

Through 60 games last season, the Phillies were 33-27.

2019 finish: 4th NL Esat

2019 record: 81-81

Manager: Joe Girardi

Projected Starters

C: J.T. Realmuto

1B: Rhys Hoskins

2B: Scott Kingery

3B: Jean Segura

SS: Didi Gregorius

OF: Andrew McCutchen

OF: Adam Haseley

OF: Bryce Harper

DH: Jay Bruce

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Aaron Nola

SP: Zack Wheeler

SP: Jake Arrieta

SP: Zach Eflin

SP: Vince Velasquez

CL: Hector Neris

