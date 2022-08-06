PGA Tour won't allow LIV golfers who qualified for FedEx Cup Playoffs at first playoff event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will be without three of its qualifiers next week; the PGA Tour won't allow them in due to their participation with LIV Golf.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have been told they are not allowed at the first playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, next week.

The three golfers sought a temporary restraining order to play the event, arguing they qualified before taking off for LIV.

Sports Illustrated emailed the tour, asking if the three golfers would be allowed at the course, and its response was terse: "No."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a memo in June saying anyone who participates in LIV Golf would be ineligible to compete in Tour-sponsored events and the Presidents Cup.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," the memo stated. "But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.

"You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the tournament regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and — more importantly — to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf."

The Top 125 players in the standings are eligible for the first playoff event. Gooch, despite not having played in a PGA event since the Charles Schwaab Challenge in May, still ranks 20th. Jones and Swafford rank 62nd and 63rd, respectively.

Gooch had four Top 10 finishes and a dozen Top 25's before heading to Greg Norman's tour.

Jones and Swafford both missed the cut in their last PGA event in June, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Neither played in the U.S. Open or The Open Championship, while Gooch missed the cut at Brookline and finished tied for 34th at St. Andrews.