PGA Tour pro Max Homa mocks Henrik Stenson after LIV Golf announcement

PGA Tour pro Max Homa mocked Henrik Stenson for his decision to bounce to LIV Golf and have his Ryder Cup captaincy stripped from him.

Stenson on Wednesday released a lengthy statement on Twitter about his decision to join the Saudi-backed league. Homa quote-tweeted Stenson with a meme.

"I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened," the meme read.

Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches when rumors started to come out about Stenson possibly joining LIV Golf. The European tour didn’t mention LIV Golf in its statement earlier Wednesday after meeting with Stenson, only that his captaincy "has been brought to an end with immediate effect."

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain," the statement read.

Stenson said he planned on playing at LIV Golf’s upcoming tournament in New Jersey next week. Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III also decided to join the rival league.

"I sincerely hope a resolution between the tours and its members is reached soon and that the Ryder Cup can act as a mechanism for repair amongst various golfing bodies and their members," Stenson said in part.

Stenson is No. 171 in the world and has gone five years since winning a tournament against more than 20 players. When announced as captain in March, he said: "I'm fully committed to my role as a captain and working hard toward the result we want in Rome."

The Americans are coming off a record rout at Whistling Straits last year. The Ryder Cup will be held next at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome in 2023.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.