Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

PGA Tour
Published

PGA Tour pro Matt Wallace gets into heated argument with caddie during tournament

Wallace finished tied for seventh at the Valspar Championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Matt Wallace is a relative unknown on the PGA Tour but on Saturday he went viral over an intense interaction with his caddie at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Wallace, who has four European Tour wins and a victory on the Asian Tour, was looking to move up the leader board and get into a position to catch eventual winner Taylor Moore and other contenders like Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood. However, things went awry on 18.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Wallace hits out of the sand to the first green during the Valspar Championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Matt Wallace hits out of the sand to the first green during the Valspar Championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The English golfer was seen going back and forth with his caddie Sam Bernard and the NBC broadcast appeared to show Wallace tell Bernard to "shut the f--- up and stop trying to get involved."

The argument appeared to stem from what to do with a shot after Wallace’s approach came up 30 yards short of the hole, according to Golf.com. The two appeared to make up after the heated moment.

 PGA TOUR STAR JUSTIN THOMAS SIGNS GOLF INFLUENCER KARIN HART'S CHEST AT TOURNAMENT

Matt Wallace tees off at the Valspar Championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Matt Wallace tees off at the Valspar Championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

"I can confirm that the partnership is all well," NBC’s Cara Banks said. "They will be back together tomorrow. Matt was simply frustrated after his bogey on 17 and hitting that errant drive on 18. He was frustrated that Sam questioned whether or not he should take a drop before that second shot.

"He felt he should just play it as it lies, as he did, and Sam questioning him interfered with his flow."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matt Wallace and caddie Samuel Bernard walk off the second tee at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 18, 2023.

Matt Wallace and caddie Samuel Bernard walk off the second tee at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 18, 2023. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Wallace would start the fourth round three shots back of Adam Schenk. He finished tied for seventh place and four-under par for the tournament. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.