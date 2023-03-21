PGA Tour pro Matt Wallace gets into heated argument with caddie during tournament

Matt Wallace is a relative unknown on the PGA Tour but on Saturday he went viral over an intense interaction with his caddie at the Valspar Championship in Florida.

Wallace, who has four European Tour wins and a victory on the Asian Tour, was looking to move up the leader board and get into a position to catch eventual winner Taylor Moore and other contenders like Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood. However, things went awry on 18.

The English golfer was seen going back and forth with his caddie Sam Bernard and the NBC broadcast appeared to show Wallace tell Bernard to "shut the f--- up and stop trying to get involved."

The argument appeared to stem from what to do with a shot after Wallace’s approach came up 30 yards short of the hole, according to Golf.com. The two appeared to make up after the heated moment.

"I can confirm that the partnership is all well," NBC’s Cara Banks said. "They will be back together tomorrow. Matt was simply frustrated after his bogey on 17 and hitting that errant drive on 18. He was frustrated that Sam questioned whether or not he should take a drop before that second shot.

"He felt he should just play it as it lies, as he did, and Sam questioning him interfered with his flow."

Wallace would start the fourth round three shots back of Adam Schenk. He finished tied for seventh place and four-under par for the tournament.