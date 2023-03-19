Taylor Moore earns first PGA Tour win after Adam Schenk's brutal 18th hole

Taylor Moore can now say he's a PGA Tour champion after winning the Valspar Championship at 10-under after shooting 67 at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

After birdieing four of his last 10 holes, Moore waited in the clubhouse and watched as Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth walked to the 18th hole to see if a playoff was needed to determine a champion.

A bogey on 16 for Spieth moved him to 9-under, which meant a birdie was needed to at least force that playoff. But for Schenk, he just needed a par to force it. A birdie wins him the tournament.

However, once he made contact with his ball on the 18th tee, he knew he was in trouble. The shot was shanked, driven left into the crowd before it came to rest beside a tree.

When Schenk assessed the situation, he took out a club and had to hit it left-handed back into the fairway, and it just rolled into the rough. Schenk, needing a good approach shot for a solid par putt, instead hit to 41 feet away from the cup.

Schenk took his time to assess the putt and stepped up to the ball knowing he had to hit it for the playoff. As it rolled, one could tell Schenk really went for it as it picked up speed.

The ball hit the cup but lipped out, and as Spieth bogeyed the 18th, Moore knew he was a champion.

Moore’s win at the Valspar marks his only top 10 finish in 15 tournaments this season. The win also gives him $1.5 million, and being his first win on tour, it’s the highest payout he’s gotten to date.

This is Moore’s second full year on the PGA Tour, but it was his consistency this week that got him the long-awaited victory.