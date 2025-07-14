Kai Trump reveals 'special bond' shared with grandfather that shaped her budding golf career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kai Trump opened up about her "special bond" with her grandpa, President Donald Trump, in a "Fox & Friends" interview, crediting him for being a "big influence" on her life and for instilling the perseverance to become a better golfer.

"He taught me to just keep on working at it, and, honestly, I've gotten a lot better in past years with golf, but, he really just [taught me to keep] trying to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

"And I love playing golf… it's something that we share, a special bond together."

Kai has secured a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal as she is set to play golf at the University of Miami. She announced a partnership Tuesday with Accelerator, the maker of a sugar-free energy drink.

She committed to the Hurricanes last August, saying in a post on Instagram she was "beyond excited" to be heading to the Sunshine State to continue her golfing career.

In the past, the president has applauded his granddaughter for her talents, calling Kai a "fantastic" golfer and suggesting she could someday outperform him.

"She's doing really well, and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she'll be able to beat her grandfather, but I'm not sure when that'll be... it might be a long time," he said.

Kai also pulled back the curtain on being a "normal" high school student in the public eye during her "Fox & Friends" interview, calling it "a lot to handle," yet, at the same time, she "wouldn't trade it for anything."

"I'm very lucky, and grateful for the opportunity I have to meet all these people and collab with them, as well as just meet world leaders," she said.

"I'm just very thankful and just lucky to have this opportunity."

