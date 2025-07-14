Expand / Collapse search
Kai Trump reveals 'special bond' shared with grandfather that shaped her budding golf career

Kai Trump credits her grandfather for teaching her perseverance as she prepares for collegiate golf career at University of Miami

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Preview: President Donald Trump's granddaughter opens up on her relationship with her grandfather on 'Fox & Friends.' Watch the full interview Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET on Fox News.

Kai Trump opened up about her "special bond" with her grandpa, President Donald Trump, in a "Fox & Friends" interview, crediting him for being a "big influence" on her life and for instilling the perseverance to become a better golfer.

"He taught me to just keep on working at it, and, honestly, I've gotten a lot better in past years with golf, but, he really just [taught me to keep] trying to keep on fighting and keep on practicing and whatnot," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

"And I love playing golf… it's something that we share, a special bond together."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S OLDEST GRANDDAUGHTER, KAI TRUMP, TURNS 18: HER LIFE IN PICTURES

Donald Trump plays golf with granddaughter Kai Trump in Florida on October 27, 2022

Former President Donald Trump, center walks with his granddaughter Kai Trump and her mom Vanessa Trump during the ProAm ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship, on October. 27, 2022, at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, FL. (Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kai has secured a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal as she is set to play golf at the University of Miami. She announced a partnership Tuesday with Accelerator, the maker of a sugar-free energy drink. 

She committed to the Hurricanes last August, saying in a post on Instagram she was "beyond excited" to be heading to the Sunshine State to continue her golfing career. 

TRUMP PRAISES GRANDDAUGHTER'S GOLF SKILLS, SAYS SHE MAY BE ABLE TO BEAT HIM 'SOMEDAY'

Kai Trump in South Carolina

Kai Trump reacts to her putt on No. five during the first round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club. (Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK)

In the past, the president has applauded his granddaughter for her talents, calling Kai a "fantastic" golfer and suggesting she could someday outperform him.

"She's doing really well, and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she'll be able to beat her grandfather, but I'm not sure when that'll be... it might be a long time," he said.

Kai also pulled back the curtain on being a "normal" high school student in the public eye during her "Fox & Friends" interview, calling it "a lot to handle," yet, at the same time, she "wouldn't trade it for anything."

"I'm very lucky, and grateful for the opportunity I have to meet all these people and collab with them, as well as just meet world leaders," she said. 

"I'm just very thankful and just lucky to have this opportunity."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

