The PGA Championship
Published

PGA Championship: Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from major due to wrist injury

DeChambeau underwent surgery on his left wrist last month

By David Aaro | Fox News
The 2022 PGA Championship will be without one of the biggest hitters when it kicks off Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club. 

Bryson DeChambeau has decided to withdraw from the second major of the year due to a wrist injury, the tournament announced Wednesday. 

"After careful consideration, I have decided to WD from the @PGAChampionship," the golfer also wrote on Twitter.

Bryson DeChambeau waits to take his shot to the seventh bunker during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Bryson DeChambeau waits to take his shot to the seventh bunker during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open, was apparently not ready to compete after undergoing surgery on his left wrist last month to fix a fractured hook of the hamate bone.

DeChambeau was at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, course Wednesday to test his wrist, which was in a wrap, ESPN reported. After playing a practice round, he remarked that it was "still attached."

The golfer played in the Masters last month prior to the surgery. He failed to make the cut after going 12-over par in the first two rounds.

DeChambeau is known for his long drives after having bulked up in recent years. 

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after sinking a putt to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"It doesn't mean I'm going to hit it farther, but I've done a lot of speed training to attain these new ball speeds," he told Golf Monthly back in 2020. 

On Wednesday, DeChambeau said he would return to professional golf when his body is ready. 

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the second tee during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the second tee during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

"I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf’s highest level," he tweeted. "Thank you all for the continued support!"

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital