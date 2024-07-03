Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

PETA set to 'bombard' Hot Dog Eating Contest spectators, encourage them to go vegan

'The only kind meal is a vegan one'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published | Updated
Two years ago, Joey Chestnut was interrupted by a protester who he put in a headlock — and then he still managed to eat 63 hot dogs and buns at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut will not be at this year's event (which takes place on Thursday), but activists will be.

PETA, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, announced that they will "bombard the competition's spectators" with a truck that will encourage the attendees to go vegan.

PETA logo in Georgia

Baldwin sent the letter to the CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Group on behalf on animal rights activist group PETA. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The organization says it is a "life-size, hyperrealistic pig transport truck" that is donned with images of pigs in cages that are being sent to be slaughtered. The truck is named "Hell on Wheels."

"Behind every hot dog is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death," Tracy Reiman, PETA's executive vice president, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats pigs, cows, or other animals to remember that the meat industry is cruel to them and the only kind meal is a vegan one."

PETA truck

PETA will be at Thursday's Hot Dog Eating Contest in this truck. (PETA)

The truck will be posted outside the competition at 11 a.m. ET, an hour before the competition begins.

The organization also ripped the "shameful" National Dog Shot and the use of live mascots for sports teams, most recently with the Cleveland Browns after their mascot, a bullmastiff named Swagger Jr., died at the age of 5.

Chestnut was barred from this year's competition after he partnered with a Nathan's rival. Major League Eating said they would lift the ban if the partnership ended, which never occurred.

Joey Chestnut with hot dogs

FILE - Joey Chestnut, winner of the 2021 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, poses for photos in Coney Island's Maimonides Park, July 4, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

Thus, it will be the first time since 2015, and just the second time since 2007, that there will be someone not named Joey Chestnut has the champion. Chestnut lost the competition in 2015 to Matt Stone.

