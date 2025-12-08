Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Person of interest in custody in relation to shooting of Jets player, police say

Boyd visited his Jets teammates last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Kris Boyd had a 'bad vibe' before being shot in NYC: Report Video

Kris Boyd had a 'bad vibe' before being shot in NYC: Report

Fox News contributor Nicole Parker joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the events leading up to when New York Jets player Kris Boyd was shot in New York City and her new book, 'The Two FBIs.'

A person of interest in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in custody on Monday, police said.

The person of interest, who was not identified, was arrested at an apartment complex in Buffalo, New York, the New York Post reported. The NYPD has not said what role, if any, the person is believed to have played in the shooting.

Kris Boyd comes off the field

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) cheers after the game of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Charges have yet to be filed. The NYPD put out images of a suspect they believed was connected to the shooting in the hours after Boyd was taken to the hospital.

Boyd was shot in the wee morning hours of Nov. 16 outside of a Midtown Manhattan restaurant. The shooter fled the scene. It wasn’t clear what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

Kris Boyd at training camp in July 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd takes part in an NFL football training camp, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

The NFL player was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He spent days in the hospital before he was apparently discharged and returned to deal with more complicated health issues stemming from the wound.

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason after spending time with the Houston Texans. He’s been on the injured reserve since August after suffering an injury in training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kris Boyd at a New York Jets practice

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.   (John Jones/Imagn Images)

He surprised his Jets teammates last week when he attended a special teams meeting. He broke down the meeting and later talked to players and coaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

