Person of interest in custody in relation to shooting of Jets player, police say

A person of interest in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in custody on Monday, police said.

The person of interest, who was not identified, was arrested at an apartment complex in Buffalo, New York, the New York Post reported. The NYPD has not said what role, if any, the person is believed to have played in the shooting.

Charges have yet to be filed. The NYPD put out images of a suspect they believed was connected to the shooting in the hours after Boyd was taken to the hospital.

Boyd was shot in the wee morning hours of Nov. 16 outside of a Midtown Manhattan restaurant. The shooter fled the scene. It wasn’t clear what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

The NFL player was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He spent days in the hospital before he was apparently discharged and returned to deal with more complicated health issues stemming from the wound.

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason after spending time with the Houston Texans. He’s been on the injured reserve since August after suffering an injury in training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He surprised his Jets teammates last week when he attended a special teams meeting. He broke down the meeting and later talked to players and coaches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.