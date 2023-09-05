Pennsylvania high school quarterback undergoes 'first positive step' in long recovery after collapse: family

The family of a Pennsylvania high school football player who collapsed and was rushed to the hospital last week provided an update on their son’s health on Monday.

Mason Martin collapsed in the third quarter of Karns City High School’s game against Redbank Valley High School. The incident occurred in the third quarter when Marin stumbled and fell to the ground, according to the Butler Eagle. Martin’s family told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that their son suffered a "significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung."

The family released its latest update on Facebook, which was shared on the high school football team’s X account.

"Within the last 24 hours Mason has demonstrated some purposeful movement in his arms," the family wrote. "His eyes have slightly reacted to light. He is also retracting his leges when his toes are pinched. His lung has completely recovered and his chest tube has been removed.

"We were waiting to give a social media update at the end of the week knowing he will have more test and changes throughout the week but we wanted to clear up any rumors now. This is the first positive step in an extremely long journey. The prayer vigils held at the hospital and at Karns City have overwhelmed us with his joy and motivation.

"We ask for your continued prayers and support. Thanks again."

Denny Martin, Mason’s father, further explained the situation to WTAE-TV.

"Then they came in afterward and sat us down and spoke to us about what they saw. They said he didn't respond well," he told the station.

"There wasn't much hope. I put out in a Facebook post that we need a miracle. We needed one and people went to work. And within the last 24 hours, he showed improvement that he hasn't shown before any of these vigils took place."

Prayer vigils were held for the 17-year-old player over the weekend. Counselors are reportedly set to be at the school when students arrive Tuesday.