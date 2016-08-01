Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway postponed because of rain

It's official. The Pennsylvania 400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway has been postponed.

A resumption of rain after 2 p.m. ET Sunday, combined with ongoing issues with weepers at the 2.5-mile, three-turn track forced the postponement of the race, which has now been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Pocono does not have lights and track drying takes more than two hours, so getting the track dry today and being able to go the full 400-mile distance was not a realistic option.

But the worst may be yet to come, weather-wise.

According to Weather.com, the forecast calls for a 55 percent chance of rain at 11 a.m. tomorrow, increasing to 70 percent at noon and 80 percent at 2 p.m. It does not fall below 70 percent until 9 p.m., when the chance of rain is 65 percent.

Track officials said parking lots will open at 7 a.m. ET and gates will open starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A ticket will be required to attend. All current ticket holders of Sunday Gate Admission Tickets for Sunday, July 31, including Sunday One-Day Infield tickets, will be honored and scanned at the gates.

Additionally, Pre-Race Pit/Paddock Passes are valid for use on Monday, August 1, in both the Pit and Paddock area. RV and Camping Guests can stay through the end of the race but will not be allowed to stay overnight on Monday, August 1st.

FOXSports.com will have updates in the morning on the forecast.