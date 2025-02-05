Penn State alum Micah Parsons raves about Abdul Carter, says No. 11 may be put on 'break' at school

Penn State has developed dominant pass rushers like Micah Parsons and, now, Abdul Carter.

Parsons is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the Dallas Cowboys, while Carter might just go No. 1 in the NFL Draft.

The two worked out together in the offseason, and Parsons "couldn't be more proud" of the soon-to-be fellow Nittany Lions alum.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"Super excited for him. I couldn’t be more proud of him. We talked all offseason while we were working out together, just about how to become the No. 1 pick, how to get there, what you have to do on and off the field. I couldn’t be more proud of him that he’s in that discussion," Parsons said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Like Parsons, Carter has worn No. 11 at Penn State, which is a badge of honor.

Similar to the No. 7 at LSU, or to stick with Parsons' familiarity, No. 88 with the Cowboys, the number is given to a player who the school, and the last representative, feels is worthy.

"They talk about guys they’re thinking about giving it to, but you gotta show why you’re about to get it. It’s not something they’re just gonna give out." Parsons said.

The number's tradition at the school starts with LaVar Arrington, and it was carried on by NaVorro Bowman.

Not to discredit those guys, but Parsons and Carter are both in another stratosphere, and that's why Parsons feels that the number might be put on hold for a while, considering whoever is next has huge shoes to fill.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"I don’t think he’s the last one, but I think they’re gonna put it on a break. They’re gonna go, ‘Hold on, the last two No. 11s was the 12th pick, should’ve been a top five pick. The other person might be the No. 1 pick.’ It’s like, ‘Let’s hold on,’" Parsons said.

Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the game. He's also trying to become one of the best paddle players out there. He recently partnered with P&G for its "Battle of the Paddles."

"They knew I’m just a guy with a family background, and with the paddles, just gotta compete show that I’m the best on or off the field," said Parsons. "Any time I have an opportunity to rep the star, Penn State, who I am off the field, I’m just a big kid who likes to have fun. I get the football aspect, but I like battling with some of the best."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He's looking for revenge from last year's battle after losing to "some Ohio State guys," and he's looking most forward to a matchup with Buckeye alum Chris Olave.