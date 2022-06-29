Expand / Collapse search
Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels' mom reacts to NBA Draft 'mayhem' over her appearance

Brikitta Kool-Daniels recapped her own draft night in an Instagram post

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Before Dyson Daniels was taken No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, his mother briefly became the belle of the ball and went viral over social media.

Brikitta Kool-Daniels joined her son on stage before the draft began. NBA fans swooned. On Tuesday, she recalled all the spotlight in a post recapping her night with her son.

Dyson Daniels talks with the media after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dyson Daniels talks with the media after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Mayhem over a little white dress," she wrote on Instagram.

She appeared excited to be able to support her son as he gets ready to take the court for the Pelicans.

The 19-year-old Daniels played in the G League after he came to the U.S. from Australia. He played in 26 games in the G League before he was selected in the top 10 by the Pelicans.

Dyson Daniels walks out with his family during introductions during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dyson Daniels walks out with his family during introductions during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I love to play defense and I can guard so many different positions. If my offense isn’t going well I can stay on the floor by being disruptive in defense. I have the tools — the height, length and will to defend," Daniels said.

"I can make plays for my teammates and best of all I’m a winner. I’m ready to step on the floor right away and defend, make steals and play with high energy."

Dyson Daniels hugs his mother after being drafted 8th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.

Dyson Daniels hugs his mother after being drafted 8th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

While with the G-League's Ignite team, he averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

"Playing in the G League helped me learn to play the NBA style," Daniels added. "I kept getting better and better. It was really helpful in me being where I am today."

Dyson Daniels, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York.

Dyson Daniels, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Daniels joins an upstart Pelicans team that managed to make the playoffs after winning a spot in the play-in tournament. C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram will lead the way while Jose Alvarado’s defense made him an up-and-coming star. Zion Williamson may also be healthy for the 2022-23 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.