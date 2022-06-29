Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels' mom reacts to NBA Draft 'mayhem' over her appearance
Brikitta Kool-Daniels recapped her own draft night in an Instagram post
Before Dyson Daniels was taken No. 8 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, his mother briefly became the belle of the ball and went viral over social media.
Brikitta Kool-Daniels joined her son on stage before the draft began. NBA fans swooned. On Tuesday, she recalled all the spotlight in a post recapping her night with her son.
"Mayhem over a little white dress," she wrote on Instagram.
She appeared excited to be able to support her son as he gets ready to take the court for the Pelicans.
The 19-year-old Daniels played in the G League after he came to the U.S. from Australia. He played in 26 games in the G League before he was selected in the top 10 by the Pelicans.
"I love to play defense and I can guard so many different positions. If my offense isn’t going well I can stay on the floor by being disruptive in defense. I have the tools — the height, length and will to defend," Daniels said.
"I can make plays for my teammates and best of all I’m a winner. I’m ready to step on the floor right away and defend, make steals and play with high energy."
While with the G-League's Ignite team, he averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
"Playing in the G League helped me learn to play the NBA style," Daniels added. "I kept getting better and better. It was really helpful in me being where I am today."
Daniels joins an upstart Pelicans team that managed to make the playoffs after winning a spot in the play-in tournament. C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram will lead the way while Jose Alvarado’s defense made him an up-and-coming star. Zion Williamson may also be healthy for the 2022-23 season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.