Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Draft
Published

Dyson Daniels' mom becomes the unexpected star of NBA Draft

'Y'all feening over Dyson Daniels' mom should be ashamed' said one person on Twitter

OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether it is the NFL or the NBA, draft night always delivers, and Thursday night was no exception, thanks in large part to Brikitta Kool-Daniels, the mother of New Orleans’ first round selection, Dyson Daniels.

Moments after Dyson Daniels was selected (eighth overall), he was joined on stage by Kool-Daniels who was wearing a white dress that left little to the imagination and had the smile to match. A seated interview soon followed and viewers definitely were not changing the channel.

The TV broadcast ran video of Daniels’ highlights, but it was mom’s previously unknown stats that sent lookers on scrambling to find her social accounts.

Dyson Daniels, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Dyson Daniels, right, is congratulated by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NBA DRAFT 2022: MAGIC TAKE PAOLO BANCHERO NO. 1 IN STUNNING MOVE

Twitter users responded to photos of Kool-Daniels’ draft night attire in a to-be-expected fashion:

"My gawwwwddd , poor kid," tweeted one user.

Another sent the following tweet: "Dyson Daniels’ Mom came to the #NBADraft ready to lose it all."

There were plenty of visual responses tweeted that said what everyone was thinking:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not much is known about Kool-Daniels, but according to her LinkedIn page, she is a director at D-Club247 Fitness who enjoys cycling and traveling. Hopefully she also enjoys the spotlight.