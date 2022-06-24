Dyson Daniels' mom becomes the unexpected star of NBA Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Whether it is the NFL or the NBA, draft night always delivers, and Thursday night was no exception, thanks in large part to Brikitta Kool-Daniels, the mother of New Orleans’ first round selection, Dyson Daniels.

Moments after Dyson Daniels was selected (eighth overall), he was joined on stage by Kool-Daniels who was wearing a white dress that left little to the imagination and had the smile to match. A seated interview soon followed and viewers definitely were not changing the channel.

The TV broadcast ran video of Daniels’ highlights, but it was mom’s previously unknown stats that sent lookers on scrambling to find her social accounts.

NBA DRAFT 2022: MAGIC TAKE PAOLO BANCHERO NO. 1 IN STUNNING MOVE

Twitter users responded to photos of Kool-Daniels’ draft night attire in a to-be-expected fashion:

"My gawwwwddd , poor kid," tweeted one user.

Another sent the following tweet: "Dyson Daniels’ Mom came to the #NBADraft ready to lose it all."

There were plenty of visual responses tweeted that said what everyone was thinking:

Not much is known about Kool-Daniels, but according to her LinkedIn page, she is a director at D-Club247 Fitness who enjoys cycling and traveling. Hopefully she also enjoys the spotlight.