Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Blackhawks

Pearl Jam breaks news of Chris Chelios' Blackhawks jersey retirement: 'Deeply honored to tell you'

Chelios spent nine seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Earlier next year, the Chicago Blackhawks will hang legendary NHL defenseman Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey in the rafters. 

The Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion will be honored in a pregame ceremony at the Blackhawks' home arena on February 25, 2024. Pearl Jam was playing a concert at the United Center in Chicago and made the announcement about the pending jersey retirement during the show.

Chelios was on hand to watch his friend and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder perform some of the band's biggest hits. He made an appearance on stage for the special announcement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Chelios plays in the playoffs for the Chicago Blackhawks

Hockey: NHL Playoffs: Chicago Blackhawks Chris Chelios (97) in action vs. Pittsburgh Penguins. Game 1. Pittsburgh. (David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Chelios was one of the longest-tenured players in modern NHL history, playing 26 seasons. He retired from hockey in 2010.

TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION RETIRES AFTER 11 SEASONS IN THE NHL OVER ‘SEVERE’ EYE INJURY

He spent nine seasons with the Blackhawks and ten years with the Detroit Red Wings. His jersey will be retired prior to Chicago's game against the Red Wings.

"We are entering a new era of Blackhawks hockey on the ice, but the importance of honoring past members of this organization is, and always will be, a priority," Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. "Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks, but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago."

Former Blackhawks owner and chairman Rocky Wirtz died in July. He was the fifth owner in franchise history, having inherited it from his father, Bill in 2007.

Wirtz said that his late father wanted Chelios "to be the next Blackhawk to have his jersey retired and would have loved to see this moment."

Pearl Jam performs onstage

Eddie Vedder (C) of Pearl Jam performs onstage at The Forum on May 7, 2022, in Inglewood, California.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pearl Jam)

"We look forward to celebrating Chris' career in February with his family, friends and sharing it all with Blackhawks fans," Wirtz said.

Chelios won a Stanley Cup title with the Montreal Canadiens and two with the Red Wings. He also played briefly for the Atlanta Thrashers.

Chris Chelios skates during a NHL game

Chris Chelios, #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks, skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during NHL game action on October 15, 1996, at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Graig Abel/Getty Images)

Chelios worked for ESPN as NHL analyst. In June, Front Office Sports reported that the sports network declined to renew Chelios' contract as part of Disney's company-wide layoffs. ESPN did not comment on the status of Chelios' contract at the time.

ESPN acquired the NHL broadcasting rights ahead of the 2021-22 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chelios also spent time working in the Red Wings' front office. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.