Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Masters

Paulina Gretzky all smiles as she caddies for Dustin Johnson at Masters Par 3 Contest

Johnson won the Masters in 2020

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
89th Masters Tournament kicks off in Augusta Video

89th Masters Tournament kicks off in Augusta

Former PGA Tour golfer Jerry Pate, who finished top 5 in the Masters twice, joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his predictions for the annual tournament as players are set to tee off in Augusta, Georgia. 

Paulina Gretzky was all smiles on Wednesday as she hit the course to caddie for her husband, Dustin Johnson, as he participated in the Masters Par 3 Contest before the tournament began.

Gretzky was seen holding hands with Johnson on the course and walking along the fairways with their young son.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paulina Gretzky smiles

Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson of the United States, smiles on the fifth hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

She has been by Johnson’s side through it all. When Johnson won the Masters in 2020, Gretzky was at Augusta National to support him. When Johnson ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, Gretzky offered her full support as the golf star came under some scrutiny for her move.

Johnson has had success in LIV Golf since he joined the league. He has three wins on the tour.

It will be Johnson’s 15th Masters start, but he is not among the favorites to pick up his second green jacket. Johnson’s odds are as long as +8000 win the tournament.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson of the United States walks with his wife, Paulina Gretzky, on the seventh hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

9 UNDERDOGS TO WATCH AT THE 2025 MASTERS

He will tee off at 12:11 p.m. ET. 

Johnson is currently tied for 27th in the LIV Golf standings this season. His best finish of the season came in Singapore, where he finished tied for fifth. Last week in Miami, he was tied for 27th.

Dustin Johnson practice round

Dustin Johnson hits from the bunker on the second green during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He missed the cut at the Masters last season and finished tied for 48th this year. The Masters victory in 2020 was his last major win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.