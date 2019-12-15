New England Patriots could face harsh punishment in latest filming controversy: report

The New England Patriots could see significant disciplinary action for filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline last week in what the team said was for an episode of the team's internet series “Do Your Job,” which was profiling an advanced scout.

The Patriots could lose at least one draft pick and receive a hefty fine for the filming incident, sources told CBS Sports on Sunday. A member of “upper management” for the Patriots could reportedly face a suspension as part of the NFL’s potential punishment.

New England could be facing stiff punishment because the organization is considered a repeat offender of the league’s policy on game-day operations. The Patriots were caught videotaping New York Jets coaches’ signals from an unauthorized location in September 2007 and team personnel were caught doctoring footballs during the “Deflategate” scandal in 2015.

The Patriots admitted that a production crew member filmed the Bengals sideline during their game against the Cleveland Browns. However, the team said the crew member did not know what they were doing was against NFL rules. The Patriots and Bengals play Sunday afternoon.

A member of the crew was wearing Boston Bruins gear and filming directly in front of some Bengals staffers, The Athletic reported. The filming reportedly went on for about 8 minutes.

The Patriots released a statement on the matter when the issue came to light.

“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road,” the statement said. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose. We understand and acknowledge that our video crew, which included independent contractors who shot the video, unknowingly violated a league policy by filming the field and sideline from the press box.

“When questioned, the crew immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully. The production crew is independent of our football operation. While aware that one of the scouts was being profiled for a ‘Do Your Job’ episode, our football staff had no other involvement whatsoever in the planning, filming or creative decisions made during the production of these features.

“We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”

According to CBS Sports, the league is looking to know why the Patriots only asked permission from the Browns to send a crew to the press box but did not notify the Bengals or the league.