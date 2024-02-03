Patriots' Robert Kraft wishes the best for Bill Belichick after legendary coach misses out on new job

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft launched a new era in January when the team parted ways with Bill Belichick and promoted Jerod Mayo as the legendary head coach’s successor.

As the Patriots got to work with Mayo at the helm, Belichick interviewed twice for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job but didn’t get it. He was rumored to be a candidate for the Washington Commanders job during the year but never interviewed for the team.

Belichick ended the whirlwind of the head coaching carousel as a free agent.

On Friday night, Kraft hit the red carpet before the MusiCares Gala as he was set to honor Jon Bon Jovi with the Person of the Year Award. Fox News Digital asked Kraft what he thought about Belichick failing to latch onto a team.

His answer was short.

"Well, he’s pretty special," Kraft said. "We were lucky to have him for a quarter of a century. We only wish him well."

Belichick ended his tenure with the Patriots with six Super Bowl championships and has been described as one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all time.

Kraft said in January the Patriots and Belichick parted ways amicably.

"I’m very proud that our partnership lasted for 24 years," Kraft said at the time. "Bill has taught me a lot over those years, and we had high expectations for what we could achieve together. I think we were the only ones who had those expectations, and I think it’s safe to say we exceeded them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.