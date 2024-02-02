Raiders' Maxx Crosby admits recent surgeries have 'been a struggle,' but he's optimistic for his health

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby started his offseason under the bright lights of a surgical suite instead of playing in the playoffs or taking part in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

After being selected to the Pro Bowl a third straight season, the Raiders defensive end underwent knee surgery and then hand surgery.

He played through the 2023 season with a bursa injury to his knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He gave an update on his health in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"I’ve had two surgeries in two weeks, so it’s been a struggle. I’m not going to lie," Crosby said. "But it’s part of the game. I mean, that’s what comes with it. Everything comes with a price. I’m feeling a lot better. We’re going in the right direction. … It’s different, but I’ll be good."

He finished the season with career highs in sacks (14½), tackles (90) and tackles for a loss (23). He added 31 QB hits and 55 solo tackles to his tally.

Taking care of his body is important to Crosby just as taking care of his oral health is.

Crosby is one of the more than 400 NFL players who have received Invisalign treatment. The company has been the official clear aligner brand of the league since 2020. Invisalign is also sponsoring the NFL Honors, where Crosby is nominated for Defensive Player of the Year.

He told Fox News Digital he never wore braces, but he wanted to get his teeth right.

CHARGERS’ JIM HARBAUGH WANTS TO LIVE IN TRAILER PARK AFTER ARRIVING IN LOS ANGELES FOR NEW GIG

"I hated the dentist. I still hate the dentist. They do a great job. Like I said, confidence is everything. They’re the best at what they do. They’ve helped me a ton," he said of the brand.

NFL Honors is scheduled for Feb. 8.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Cowboys defensive back DaRon Bland and linebacker Micah Parsons, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt are also among the nominees.