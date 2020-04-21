Patriots to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady, reports say

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is making a comeback to the NFL.

The New England Patriots are trading Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2020 fourth-round pick, ESPN and NFL Network first reported. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer later tweeted that Gronk left him a voice message saying: “I’m baaaaaackkkkkk!”

The trade is pending a physical, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

Gronkowski, who sat out the 2019 season, will reunite with quarterback Tom Brady. In his last year in the NFL, Gronkowski hauled in 47 receptions for 682 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2017, Gronkowski played in 14 games. He had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. Gronkowski will now join wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as viable options for Brady in what should be a potent offense.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time,” Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.