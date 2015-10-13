Patriots RB Dion Lewis is breaking tackles at record pace

By now, it's hard not to be familiar with New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis and his electric plays. He's made defenders look silly week in and week out with jump cuts and spin moves, with this touchdown on Sunday being the latest.

What most people don't realize, however, is just how often Lewis makes defenders miss. According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis is on pace to break 112 tackles this season, which would be the most in a single season. Lewis' pace would surpass Marshawn Lynch's record total of 101 in 2014.

What's most impressive about Lewis' numbers is that he's doing it on such few carries. He's only carried the ball 36 times, but he's also caught 23 passes -- which is where he does most of his damage. He's forced 28 missed tackles on just 59 touches, while the next closest has forced just 27 on 117 touches.

Lewis has already proved that he's worthy of his contract extension as he's become a favorite of Tom Brady's on offense.

