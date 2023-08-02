Patriots place Jalen Hurd, 27, on reserve/retired list after years of injuries

The San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Jalen Hurd in the third round of the 2019 draft after a standout collegiate career at Tennessee and Baylor.

However, a string of bad luck with injuries led him to stay sidelined for his entire career. On Tuesday, it appeared the wide receiver retired from football at the age of 27.

Hurd signed with the New England Patriots in July in hopes of making the team’s 53-man roster. However, the Patriots placed him on the reserve/retired list and claimed rookie wide receiver Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

He has yet to make a retirement announcement on his social media channels.

Hurd entered the collegiate ranks as a running back with the Volunteers. He ran for 899 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman and topped 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. In his junior season, Hurd suffered a head injury and only played seven games. He had 451 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

He announced he was transferring to Baylor in 2017 and sat out that season. With the Bears, he switched to the wide receiver position. He had 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns.

He entered the 2019 training camp with the 49ers as another potential weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo, but a back injury cost him his entire season. In the following year, he tore his ACL which cost him his season too. In 2021, Hurd suffered another knee injury and was placed on the injured reserve for the third consecutive time.

The 49ers waived Hurd in November 2021. He tried to come back with the Patriots this year, but he ended up retiring.