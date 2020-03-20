Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on losing Tom Brady to Buccaneers

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft had one last thing to say about Tom Brady as the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback officially signed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Kraft, in a statement to the NFL Network, likened losing Brady to moving on from a spouse.

“Think about loving your wife and for whatever reason, there’s something -- her father or mother -- that makes life impossible for you and you have to move on but you don’t want to,” Kraft said to NFL Network.

Brady signed his contract with the Buccaneers. It is a two-year, $50 million deal, according to ESPN.

Brady announced earlier this week he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons with the team. Kraft released a statement on the team’s website.

“How do I possibly sum up the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he's given us these past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing it's ending? I love Tom like a son and I always will. He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans,” Kraft said in a statement. “I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community.

“When Tom arrived in New England as an unheralded, sixth-round pick, no one could have imagined the fairytale story that would be written, the records that would be broken or the joy he would bring to an entire region. He leaves 20 years later as the winningest quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships. He has been an exemplary teammate and leader. There simply will never be another Tom Brady. I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much.”

The 42-year-old quarterback will join a Buccaneers team featuring high-powered wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. Jameis Winston, who was the Tampa quarterback last season, had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions along with 5,109 passing yards. Tampa Bay finished 7-9.