Patriots' Mike Vrabel deflects Drake Maye injury questions, says 'nobody's 100%' ahead of Super Bowl

It appears New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye sustained a shoulder injury during the team’s 10-7 win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the internet doctors who were speculating about Maye’s injury, and Vrabel did not defuse the concerns of Patriots nation with his answer.

"There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy," Vrabel said during a recent appearance on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show" when asked about Maye.

Vrabel was then asked if he thought Maye was healthy enough to play at a high level, and the head coach continued to not directly answer the question.

"I would imagine we’ll go through the injury report and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody’s 100%. This’ll be our 21st game."

Fans on the internet have speculated that Maye got injured in the third quarter when he got hit on a scramble and immediately grabbed his right shoulder. Maye said after the game that he had some bumps and bruises.

"Some bumps and bruises, but hey, that’s what it takes," Maye said on Sunday. "And I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things and I think at the same time the best thing about it is we get another chance at it. Another chance I have to get healthy."

Vrabel, when speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, said the concern about Maye’s injury has probably been blown out of proportion.

"Here is what I’m going to start saying about this radio show, this is like the Miranda rights. There is nothing I can say on there that can be used against me when I come back in here," Vrabel said on Tuesday, "I think that everybody, including Drake, is not 100% at this part of the year, and we will do everything we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game."

The Patriots will need Maye to be at his best in the Super Bowl, as the Seattle Seahawks defense was the best in the NFL this season, allowing just 17.1 points per game. Maye, who was fantastic in the regular season, has not seen the same success in the playoffs, despite making the Super Bowl.

In the regular season, the 23-year-old completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, Maye has not been as effective through the air, completing 55.8% of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while getting sacked 15 times.

However, Maye has been dynamic with his legs, rushing for 141 yards and one touchdown, the lone one the Patriots scored in the AFC Championship, in three games.

