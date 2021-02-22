Patriots should take look at Mac Jones as future quarterback, ex-coach says

While NFL Draft experts will talk and debate who the top quarterbacks are in this year’s pool, former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis said Mac Jones isn’t someone that should be slept on.

Weis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Patriots shouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take the former Alabama quarterback.

"What are the two most important components of a star quarterback? They have the 'it' factor. And they're accurate. That's who he was," Weis said.

He added that Jones still had to make the throws even as he was surrounded by talents like Jaylen Wadde, Devonta Smith and Najee Harris.

"You talk about being around good players. Yeah, he was around good players. But playing on a team with a bunch of stars, who is the leader of the offense? He also had to make all those throws. I think the kid is an excellent quarterback. He has less holes than just about anybody," Weis said.

Weis also compared Jones to Drew Brees when the star New Orleans Saints quarterback was being evaluated coming out of college.

"He went in the second round because everyone said, ‘He doesn't take any snaps under center and his arm is not strong enough.’ All he did was play great at Purdue, and complete almost every pass. How has that worked out?"

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance are expected to be the first four quarterbacks taken off the board with possibly three being selected within the first three picks. The Patriots have the No. 15 pick.

Jones had 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes in 2020 for Alabama.