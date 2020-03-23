Patriots' Jarrett Stidham receives vote of confidence from team captain

There is still a huge question mark as to who is going to replace Tom Brady for the New England Patriots once the 2020 season begins but one quarterback received a huge vote of confidence Sunday.

Devin McCourty, a captain on the Patriots, said on his “Double Coverage” podcast with his twin brother and teammate Jason McCourty that Jarrett Stidham has the ability to lead the offense.

“To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week. He didn't have it easy,” McCourty said. “I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we'd make eye contact and he'd just start smiling and laughing.

“To me, there were weeks where he was just on-point. And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I've got to know him off the field as well. He's a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He's married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Stidham is a 23-year-old from Auburn who the Patriots drafted in the fourth round last year. He didn’t have a great debut in 2019. He played briefly in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

He was 2-for-3 with 14 passing yards and threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown. He would appear in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 and threw one pass: an incompletion. He played his second game against the Jets in Week 7 and took five snaps. He had two rushing yards.

The Patriots also signed Brian Hoyer of the weekend, adding another potential dimension to the quarterback battle.