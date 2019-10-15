New England Patriots' Chase Winovich apologizes to mom for fine over touchdown celebration

New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich apologized to his mother on social media over the weekend for getting a fine over his touchdown celebration during a game against the New York Giants.

Winovich scored on a 6-yard return of a blocked punt to put the Patriots up six points early in the game. Winovich then proceeded to launch the football into the stands. The NFL fined Winovich about $7,000 for the action and it seemed to have cost him more than just money.

“Sorry mom for launching that new car I promised you into the stratosphere during my celebration! Love you!” he wrote in an Instagram post along with a photo of himself celebrating the score.

The Patriots selected the Michigan alum in the third round of the NFL Draft this year.

He’s quickly become a force on the defensive side, recording four sacks and seven total tackles in six games this season. He’s also recorded five quarterback hits.

While Winovich isn’t the starting on the defensive line just yet, he has made his presence felt and continues to give the veteran starters a bit of a break because of his effectiveness.

The Patriots play the New York Jets this coming Monday.