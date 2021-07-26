Patriots' Brian Hoyer may not see the season due to vaccine decision

On Sunday, it was reported that New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not be able to participate in team activities because he has elected to forego the COVID-19 vaccine.

A report from UStadium stated the following: "He won’t be allowed to be physically present in the meetings room and will have to join remotely. Something to watch."

This development in New England comes days after the NFL released stringent rules regarding unvaccinated players, total losses and fines. If a team were to forfeit a game because of COVID, they will need to cover the weekend’s worth of pay for the opposing team, receive no revenue on their end, and take a loss, which could change the playoff picture.

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins notably spoke out against the COVID-19 guidelines and criticized the NFL for stripping players of their choice to get inoculated. He even suggested he might retire if the mandates continue.

Rick Dennison from the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff was recently dismissed for refusing the vaccine.

The veteran Hoyer is on a one-year deal and joins a QB room in New England that features rookie Mac Jones, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.