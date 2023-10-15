Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Patriots' Bill Belichick throws tablet in disgust as team takes another loss

Patriots fall to Raiders, 21-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick took his frustrations out on a tablet Sunday amid the team’s latest loss, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders, 21-17.

Belichick was seen on the sidelines slamming the device onto the field after the Patriots were penalized for another holding call on the drive after a crucial touchdown. The Patriots would be backed up and Mac Jones suffered a safety on the drive to essentially give Las Vegas the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick with the tablet

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to an official during the fourth quarter against the Raiders in Las Vegas on October 15, 2023. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE.

Jones and the offense did not look great against the Raiders. Jones finished 24-for-33 with 200 passing yards and an interception. The Raiders sacked Jones three times. Kendrick Bourne was Jones’ go-to target. Bourne had 10 catches on 11 targets for 89 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott scored rushing touchdowns, but the defense was unable to get the stops it needed to win the game.

AARON RODGERS THROWS ON JETS' FIELD DURING PREGAME WARM-UPS JUST WEEKS AFTER ACHILLES SURGERY

Bill Belichick strolls

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the fourth quarter against the Raiders in Las Vegas on October 15, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out with a back injury, forcing Brian Hoyer into the mix. Las Vegas was able to get two field goals and a safety in the second half to eke out the win.

Hoyer was 6-for-10 for 102 yards. Josh Jacobs had 77 yards on 25 carries.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter. Meyers finished with five catches for 61 yards. Michael Mayer led the way with five catches for 75 yards.

The win marked the Raiders’ 500th victory as a franchise. The Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season.

Mac Jones stares down

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Raiders in Las Vegas on October 15, 2023. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots fell to 1-5. The team was able to end a 10-quarter touchdown drought streak but have a long way to go before they can call themselves playoff contenders.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.