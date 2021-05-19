Patriots' Bill Belichick is a 'lying piece of s--t', Super Bowl champ says

Back in 2015, former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon made headlines when he made an appearance on the " Dan Patrick Show " and called current New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a liar.

McMahon, who was the quarterback of the Chicago Bears when they won the Super Bowl in 1985, was a member of the Browns in 1995 when Belichick was the head coach in Cleveland.

After training camp ended, Belichick cut McMahon from the team because the team needed to fill other roster spots, but Belichick said that he would re-sign him. McMahon recently made an appearance on 850 ESPN Cleveland and talked about how that situation played out from his point of view.

The 15-year pro recalled that Belichick said, " 'we really want you, we need you here.’ I said what are you telling me, Bill? He goes, ‘I want you to move here.’ If I’m gonna be here. I move my family here. They’re gonna be here for six months with me," McMahon said according to ProFootballTalk . "I gotta find a hockey team for my sons. They were big into hockey at the time. So don’t screw me around. And he said ‘We’re gonna take care of you… We’ll pay you to sit out.’"

After Belichick passed that information along, McMahon said that he called his attorney to see if he could trust the future Hall of Fame head coach. McMahon added that he found a house to rent, and a hockey team for his sons. After that, he called the team to see if he could receive his check, but he was given the runaround for two straight weeks.

"I sat here for seven weeks doing nothing in Cleveland," McMahon said. "They finally signed me back Week 7 or 8. I dressed three games -- the 8, 9, and 10 weeks -- and I got those checks. I confronted the GM (general manager) at the time… He’s coming down the hallway and I said, ‘Hey man, I need my money. My wife was just in a wreck and I don’t want to deal with insurance.’ He looks at me and says, ‘Well, maybe we’ll pay you, maybe we won’t.’ And I lost it. I just snapped. I grabbed him by the neck and threw his head against the wall and said, ‘You’re gonna pay me my money.’ Then I started realizing what I was doing and I’m looking around the hallway to see if there were any cameras. I stopped hitting him and he slid down the wall."

Following that incident, McMahon said that he walked into the training room to call his attorney to ask the Browns to release him from the team. Two minutes later, McMahon said that he received a call back from his attorney and he said that the Browns would grant him his wish.

"So I had just walked out of the QB meeting to go to the restroom and all this had just happened in 10 minutes," McMahon explained. "So I walked back into the QB meeting -- it was Vinny Testaverde, myself, and Eric Zeier and just said, ‘Hey boys, I’ll see you all later. I’m outta here’ The coach said, ‘Have you talked Bill?’ I said, "You can tell Bill to kiss my a--. He’s a lying piece of s--t.’ Then I was gone. The very next day I was up in Green Bay."

McMahon was the backup to legendary Packers quarterback Brett Favre. He won a second Super Bowl in 1996, which was his last year in the NFL.