Aaron Rodgers' issue with Packers underscored by at least one thing, veteran NFL broadcaster suggests

Aaron Rodgers has been quiet when it comes to the recent rumors of his unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers organization.

He appeared at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month and declined to do an on-camera interview with NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico. Rodgers and Tirico did chat off camera, and the broadcaster said at the time he would "characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers" and said Rodgers expressed how much he loves Green Bay, the fans and the franchise.

Tirico offered more insight into the Rodgers saga in a recent interview on "The Adam Schefter Podcast." Tirico said Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who was also mentioned in trade rumors during the offseason, are looking at Tom Brady’s success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in his career and are becoming more interested in doing something similar.

"I think they saw Tom Brady go somewhere and the people around him were placed there to maximize success, and said, ‘Look, that can be me.’ In both situations, that’s been some of the issue around both teams," the longtime NFL broadcaster said.

"The people around Aaron Rodgers… maybe they wanted to be in that mode. And maybe it hit home because it happened in their backyard."

Rodgers’ rift with the Packers reportedly dates back to the 2020 NFL Draft when the team selected Jordan Love in the first round without consulting him. It was only reportedly exacerbated by the release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

Tirico opined that he didn’t think it was a money thing between Rodgers and the Packers.

"I don’t think the way things have played out over the last few years with the organization… let’s draft, develop and do things without splashy free agents… it’s been done one way for about 30 years… Is it the best way to win with a star quarterback and not put things together and make a run for it?

"That might not be the best situation for Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career. I think those are the seeds that have bubbled and developed over the past how many months."

Rodgers is the reigning NFL MVP. He helped the Packers get to the NFC Championship only to lose to Brady and the Buccaneers.