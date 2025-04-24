Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Patriots' 1st-round pick Will Campbell gets emotional after draft selection

Campbell was the 4th pick of the NFL Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The New England Patriots bolstered their offensive line on Thursday night by adding Will Campbell.

But, the former LSU star's emotional message on draft night went viral across social media. 

Will Campbell poses

Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU poses after he is selected by the New England Patriots as the number four pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

He was visibly emotional on the draft stage in Green Bay as he spoke to the NFL Network."It means everything to me," Campbell said as he appeared to fight tears.

Campbell later added, "I'm gonna fight and die to protect them with everything I got."

The Patriots and Bill Belichick agreed to part ways in January 2024 after the Patriots only appeared in one playoff game in the four seasons after Tom Brady's exit.

Will Campbell in the green room

NFL draft prospect, Will Campbell of LSU, during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (IMAGN)

Shortly after Belichick's departure, Jerrod Mayo was named the Patriots' head coach. Mayo was dismissed after the 2024 season finale, and Vrabel took over. Vrabel was the Tennessee Titans' head coach from 2018-23 and spent the 2024 season as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.