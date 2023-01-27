Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Patrick Mahomes' wife says Cincinnati mayor's jabs at Chiefs QB are 'weak, embarrassing'

Cincy mayor joked that Joe Burrow is Mahomes' father

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval threw some shade at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an official city proclamation Friday.

Pureval proclaimed this Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" in honor of the city's Bengals taking on the Chiefs in the AFC championship.

Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver, Colo. 

Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver, Colo.  (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes' 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes' father.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas caught wind of Pureval's jabs and called them "weak as hell."

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, agreed.

"WEAK. & embarrassing," she quote-tweeted.

CINCINNATI MAYOR RIPS PATRICK MAHOMES IN PROCLAMATION, JOKES JOE BURROW IS MAHOMES' FATHER AHEAD OF TITLE GAME

In last year's AFC title game, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime after Cincinnati outscored Kansas City 17-3 in the second half and overtime. It clinched the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses wife Brittany before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses wife Brittany before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC championship game Sunday. They are 2-2 in their last four conference title games.