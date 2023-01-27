Patrick Mahomes' wife says Cincinnati mayor's jabs at Chiefs QB are 'weak, embarrassing'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval threw some shade at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an official city proclamation Friday.

Pureval proclaimed this Sunday "They Gotta Play Us Day" in honor of the city's Bengals taking on the Chiefs in the AFC championship.

In his proclamation, the mayor pointed to Mahomes' 0-3 record against Joe Burrow, joking that officials have asked Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm whether he is Mahomes' father.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas caught wind of Pureval's jabs and called them "weak as hell."

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, agreed.

"WEAK. & embarrassing," she quote-tweeted.

In last year's AFC title game, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime after Cincinnati outscored Kansas City 17-3 in the second half and overtime. It clinched the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season.

