Patrick Mahomes roasts Travis Kelce after star TE botches first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' home opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the mound at the Cleveland Guardians' home stadium, Progressive Field, Friday.

He was joined by his mother Donna before a sold-out crowd as he threw the ceremonial first pitch a few miles from where he grew up.

After hyping up the fans, Kelce reared back and let it fly. But the ball hit the grass and bounced past home plate instead of landing inside the glove of Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber.

Kelce quickly ran to hug Bieber after the awkward throw, and the pair seemed to have a good laugh about it.

Before the baseball left Kelce's hand, a commentator was heard saying, "Hopefully, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave him a few lessons before today's game."

It wasn't Kelce's first time on a baseball diamond. He played three sports — football, basketball and baseball — at Cleveland Heights High School.

The two-time Super Bowl winner has shown what he can do with a bat, playing in multiple celebrity home run derbies over the years.

Earlier this year, former Atlanta Braves scout Reggie Sanders told TMZ Sports Kelce was a "good hitter with blazing speed" during his teenage days.

Mahomes seemed to enjoy Kelce's botched pitch, writing "Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh," with several crying laughing emoji.

Mahomes called on the Kansas City Royals to give Kelce a shot at redemption.

"Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!!" Mahomes wrote in a tweet.

Mahomes is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes. The elder Mahomes made his big league debut in 1992 with the Minnesota Twins.

His son, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was a pitcher during his time at Texas Tech and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft.