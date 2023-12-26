Patrick Mahomes remaining positive in midst of Chiefs woes: 'We can go do what we want to do'

The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs entered Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders looking to clinch the AFC West division and continue their push for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But, the Chiefs slump continued on Christmas Day as they suffered a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes' pass in the second quarter was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Raiders cornerback Jack Jones.

The Chiefs' offense struggled for the majority of the game but managed to score a touchdown later in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to six points. Despite the recent rough stretch, Kansas City's star quarterback still believes the Chiefs are on the cusp of achieving their goals.

"I still believe that we can go do what we want to do" Mahomes said after the game via ESPN.

The two-time NFL MVP acknowledged team's lack of consistency at times this season.

"You see glimpses of it. You see glimpses of us moving the football. You see glimpses of us scoring in the red zone. It’s just we haven’t consistently done it enough game in and game out at this end of the season. We kind of had one good game, one bad game, one good game, one bad game, but we have to be more consistent because when you get to the playoffs you have to string some together."

The Chiefs wide receiver corps has been constantly critiqued this season. Kansas City entered Week 16 leading the league in dropped passes and offensive penalties, which only put more of a microscope on the group.

In Week 11, Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a critical drop in the fourth quarter that effectively sealed the Chiefs' fate in a Monday night game against the Eagles. On Sunday, Kadarius Toney tipped a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes that allowed a New England Patriots player to intercept the ball.

"If we clean it up, we'll be able to score points," Mahomes noted. "It's just (that) we've got to clean it up. We're two games left. You have to do it, and if we don't, we'll be going home.

"If we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we got to prove that we can do it."

Injuries have also impacted the Chiefs' offense this season. The team recently placed running back Jerick McKinnon on the injured reserve list with a groin injury. Lead running back Isiah Pacheco was diagnosed with a concussion during the second half of Monday's game and did not return.