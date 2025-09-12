Patrick Mahomes' mom sends heartfelt message on Charlie Kirk after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, made a social media post in support of Charlie Kirk after his assassination on Wednesday.

The quarterback's mother re-shared one of Kirk's recent posts on X, with a faithful message. "Rest in heaven," she wrote.

Kirk's original post that Randi Mahomes shared was from Sept. 6, and read, "Jesus defeated death so you can live."

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Randi Mahomes is a known Christian, conservative and even endorsed President Donald Trump ahead of last November's election.

Randi Mahomes is one of many figures in sports to offer condolences in the wake of Kirk's assassination. Other NFL figures to speak out in support of Kirk included Tim Tebow, Jaxson Dart and Julian Edelman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

Police arrested a suspect early Friday morning – identified by sources as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference Friday "that a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident."