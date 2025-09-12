Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Patrick Mahomes' mom sends heartfelt message on Charlie Kirk after assassination

Randi Mahomes joined NFL figures offering condolences following Charlie Kirk's killing

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Donald Trump Jr: Charlie Kirk's 'threat' was that he was so 'effective' Video

Donald Trump Jr: Charlie Kirk's 'threat' was that he was so 'effective'

Executive VP of the Trump Organization Donald Trump Jr. remembers how Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk 'brought people together' and dissects the threats his family and friends face on 'Hannity.'

Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, made a social media post in support of Charlie Kirk after his assassination on Wednesday.

The quarterback's mother re-shared one of Kirk's recent posts on X, with a faithful message. "Rest in heaven," she wrote.

Kirk's original post that Randi Mahomes shared was from Sept. 6, and read, "Jesus defeated death so you can live."

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE

Randi Mahomes in MAGA hat

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, wears MAGA hat at an NFL game. (OutKick)

Randi Mahomes is a known Christian, conservative and even endorsed President Donald Trump ahead of last November's election.

Randi Mahomes is one of many figures in sports to offer condolences in the wake of Kirk's assassination. Other NFL figures to speak out in support of Kirk included Tim Tebow, Jaxson Dart and Julian Edelman.

Trace Gallagher: Charlie Kirk's primary goal, his solemn promise, was to have civil debate Video

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 p.m. on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem Wednesday. The 31-year-old was surrounded by mostly college students as his event was getting underway.

Police arrested a suspect early Friday morning – identified by sources as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident.

Charlie Kirk speaking at church

Turning Point executive director Charlie Kirk speaks on stage ahead of a conversation during Turning Point Action's Chase the Vote campaign event at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Sept. 4, 2024.  (REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a press conference Friday "that a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident." 

