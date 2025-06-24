Patrick Mahomes' mom makes stance on trans athletes in girls' and women's sports clear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes made her stance on transgender athletes’ participation in girls’ and women’s sports clear during a recent podcast interview.

Randi Mahomes was on the "MOMetize Your Passion" podcast with Tirralan Watkins and brought up the recent controversy in California high school sports that saw a transgender track and field athlete win events over biological girls.

The issue captured the attention of the U.S., including President Donald Trump.

Watkins asked Mahomes about her thoughts on transgender athletes competing against girls in terms of fairness.

"Personally, from being a woman and a girl and doing co-ed teams throughout my life and just having fun in sports there is a huge difference between male and female," she told Watkins. "There is a huge difference and as a female I just think that it is not a fair matchup. A transgender, I am OK with, I understand, I love everyone. But when it comes to physical strength and you know just our DNA I don’t think it’s fair.

"… I just think maybe they create a league that everyone that’s transgender could go to and have a fair game or activity. I just think there is a difference in DNA. I just think that women really need to be with women. And men need to be with men. I think that makes it fair. That is just my personal beliefs. Other places, you know whatever, but I just think in sports and community I just don’t agree with it just because physically women are not as strong as men."

Mahomes has not been afraid to share her opinions.

She expressed full support for Trump’s reelection bid in November and was excited to have him go to New Orleans to watch the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Fox News’ Connor McGahan contributed to this report.