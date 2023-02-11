Patrick Mahomes has eyes on Tom Brady's Super Bowl accolades: 'I'll do my best to chase it'

Patrick Mahomes could be on the precipice of being viewed as an all-time great if he helps the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

The win would give Mahomes his second ring and the Chiefs’ their second title in the last four seasons. He also has three AFC Championships in the last four years – only missing out last season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mahomes’ greatness has been put in perspective by retired greats and pundits alike. But he touched on what another Super Bowl ring would mean and the possibility of passing Tom Brady.

"It's gonna be tough," he told reporters of catching Brady. "I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls. There's a reason why he's so far ahead of everybody else. It's hard to do, but I'll do my best to chase it. But I've got to start off with trying to win this one this week. So I've just got to focus on today and then tomorrow until we get to Sunday. And then let's go out there and play our best ball game."

He added: "Ask me when I’m like 38 years old."

But it’s where the talk will shift to once the game ends, should he be holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But the talk is already there.

Former NFL star and Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles touched on it in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"He’s definitely passed me for sure for being the all-time greatest Chief player already with what he’s accomplished," Charles told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "He’s already won a Super Bowl and he’s been to the Super Bowl three times. He’s definitely one of the greatest all-time Chiefs players, and Travis Kelce as well.

"If he wins this, it’s not about the Chiefs – it’s what his legacy (will be) in the NFL. Can he continue to be chasing Tom Brady? That’s basically the goal. Everybody’s gonna start comparing him."

Super Bowl LVII will be played Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game can be seen on FOX and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.