Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at Kauffman Stadium Wednesday night to watch the Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of an American League Division Series.

And when his squad tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning at 2-2, Mahomes went ballistic in his suite to the point of screaming in the face of a former teammate wearing Yankees gear.

Mahomes, who owns a 1% stake in the Royals, was in a suite alongside wife Brittany and other friends and family to see if Kansas City could take a 2-1 lead over the Yankees in the ALDS.

New York went up first in this one, but the Royals, with two outs in the fifth inning, gave the murmuring crowd life when Kyle Isbel doubled home Adam Frazier and Michael Massey smoked a double past the glove of a diving Juan Soto to tie the game.

With the crowd in a frenzy, Mahomes was jumping up and down in his box and ran over to his former teammate, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, to rub it in his face. Dieter reacted by making a fake fighting stance.

Dieter was wearing a Yankees hat and shirt, and the TBS broadcast mentioned he was named after New York legend Lou Gehrig, whose No. 4 is retired by the franchise.

Mahomes is fresh off his fifth straight win to start the 2024 campaign after defeating the New Orleans Saints to remain undefeated.

Baseball is a big part of Mahomes’ life. His father, Pat Mahomes, pitched 11 seasons with six different teams in MLB from 1992-2003.

The younger Mahomes played baseball in college while starring in football at Texas Tech.

In June 2020, Mahomes bought a stake in the Royals, becoming the youngest part owner in sports history at 24.

"I love this city and the people of this great town," Mahomes said in a statement at the time. "This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do."

Mahomes is also a part owner of Sporting KC, the National Women’s Soccer League team, along with his wife, who was a soccer player.

Kansas City hadn't seen postseason baseball at Kauffman Stadium since Game 2 of the 2015 World Series.

