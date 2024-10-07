Patrick Mahomes throws for over 300 yards as Chiefs remain unbeaten with win over Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the two-time defending Super Bowl champions that they are in a big 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

The Chiefs got started early turning a Derek Carr interception into a touchdown on their first offensive drive. The Chiefs got into a grove as Kansas City scored on four of their first five drives before the half.

Kansas City would put the finishing touches on their win when Travis Kelce lined up as the quarterback near the goal line. He handed the ball off to Xavier Worthy who ran it into the end zone for a 3-yard score.

Patrick Mahomes got Kelce involved in the game a ton. Even as he didn’t score a touchdown, Kelce had nine catches on 10 targets for 70 yards.

Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led the way with seven catches for 130 yards. It was the first time Smith-Schuster was over 100 yards receiving since 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was his first stint with the Chiefs.

Mahomes finished 28-of-39 passing for 331 yards. He had one interception and zero touchdown passes.

Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown and had 102 rushing yards on the night.

Carr and the Saints seemed like things were going to click. In the second quarter, Carr threw a long pass to Rashid Shaheed for a 43-yard touchdown. The scored was 10-7 at that point. But New Orleans wouldn’t score again until early in the fourth quarter when Carr found Foster Moreau.

Shaheed had four catches for 86 yards.

Carr’s night would be over early as he suffered a hip injury while trying to keep a drive alive on fourth down. The big hit forced him out and let Jake Haener enter the game to finish things out.

The Chiefs moved to 5-0 to start the season as they entered a bye week. The last time Kansas City started a season with five straight wins was in 2018. It was Mahomes’ first season as the full-time starting quarterback and they would go on to lose in the AFC Championship.

New Orleans moved to 2-3 after starting the year firing on all cylinders. The Saints have an early divisional matchup at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.