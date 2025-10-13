Expand / Collapse search
Jets' Aaron Glenn gets into testy exchange with reporter over Justin Fields' status as QB1

Jets play the Carolina Panthers next

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had a testy exchange with a reporter on Sunday following the team’s 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London.

The reporter asked about Justin Fields’ status as the starting quarterback given his struggles through the first six weeks compounded by his performance against the Broncos. The team netted minus-10 passing yards, as Fields couldn’t get anything going through the air or on the ground.

Justin Fields gets his helmet back

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is given back his helmet after it was knocked off in a tackle in the second half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

He was 9-of-17 with 45 passing yards and was sacked nine times.

"Come on, man. What kind of question is that?" Glenn said when asked whether Fields would be the starter for their Week 7 dance with the Carolina Panthers, according to The Athletic.

"There (are) a number of guys that — I mean, sometimes this league is like this, and there are guys that have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that."

Aaron Glenn on the sideline

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn looks on during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is Fields’ backup. Rookie Brady Cook is on the practice squad.

New York dropped to 0-6 with the loss to the Broncos. The offense is 25th in points scored and 28th in yards gained. The team seemingly showed signs of improvement in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Justin Fields gets tackled

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) is tackled by the Broncos defense in the second half of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in London. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

While the Panthers may have looked like an easy win in weeks prior, Bryce Young has the Carolina offense cooking and led them to an upset win of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

