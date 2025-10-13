Jets' Aaron Glenn gets into testy exchange with reporter over Justin Fields' status as QB1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn had a testy exchange with a reporter on Sunday following the team’s 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos in London.

The reporter asked about Justin Fields’ status as the starting quarterback given his struggles through the first six weeks compounded by his performance against the Broncos. The team netted minus-10 passing yards, as Fields couldn’t get anything going through the air or on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was 9-of-17 with 45 passing yards and was sacked nine times.

"Come on, man. What kind of question is that?" Glenn said when asked whether Fields would be the starter for their Week 7 dance with the Carolina Panthers, according to The Athletic.

"There (are) a number of guys that — I mean, sometimes this league is like this, and there are guys that have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that."

JETS STAR GARRETT WILSON SOUNDS OFF AFTER 'DISAPPOINTING' PLAY-CALLING IN LOSS TO BRONCOS

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor is Fields’ backup. Rookie Brady Cook is on the practice squad.

New York dropped to 0-6 with the loss to the Broncos. The offense is 25th in points scored and 28th in yards gained. The team seemingly showed signs of improvement in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the Panthers may have looked like an easy win in weeks prior, Bryce Young has the Carolina offense cooking and led them to an upset win of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.