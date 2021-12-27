Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé sends message to doubters as Chiefs clinch AFC West

Brittany Matthews had a message for those who doubted the Kansas City Chiefs early in the season after their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the AFC West title and a playoff spot on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé stuck it to the critics in a tweet Sunday night.

"Playoffs here they come & if you doubted that, please watch the film & to all a goodnight," she wrote.

It took 16 weeks for the Chiefs to come around but the blowout 36-10 win against the Steelers was an exclamation point on top of a tough season. Mahomes had 258 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He appeared to have Kansas City in the driver’s seat going forward.

"I do 100 percent. This year as much as any," he said when asked whether he still had an appreciation for winning the division title.

"If you look at the AFC West, I mean every team is battling for a playoff spot. It’s a tough division that you have to go in with the mindset of we have to win the AFC West divisional games to get where we want to be at. To be able to win the AFC West, to be able to get that first goal – obviously like you said we have more goals that we want to go after, but this was the first one. To take this step, you got to build that momentum into the playoffs and try to make a run at it."

Kansas City started out 3-4 with a bunch of questions about whether they were the same team that made the Super Bowl the last two years in a row.

The Chiefs appeared to have dismissed all critics with their recent winning streak.

Since going 3-4 in their first seven games, the Chiefs are on an eight-game winning streak with two more games left in the season. Kansas City appears to be getting hot at the right time.