Ex-NFL great Rocky Bleier rips Steelers after latest loss to Chiefs

Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Rocky Bleier critically summed up the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in social media remarks.

Bleier said in his "One Man’s Opinion" video the team has decent young players but is lacking in some of the most important areas of the game – including quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Embarrassing," he said of the team’s blowout loss to the Chiefs. "So why do we continue fooling ourselves just thinking this team is something special? Why did we think this team could get into the playoffs?

"Well, we’ve become enamored with personalities. We have Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, T.J. Watt, Pat Freiermuth. What we don’t have is an offensive line, a defensive secondary, or in my estimation, a quarterback. Ben can’t run, or take a hit, or dance around in the pocket like he used to. He’s predictable, and opposing defenses know that."

FLASHBACK: EX-NFL GREAT ROCKY BLEIER SUMS UP PITTSBURGH'S RECENT STRUGGLES: 'THE STEELERS SUCK'

Bleier made similar comments about the Steelers after the team’s 41-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengal last month.

It’s been much of the same from the Steelers. Pittsburgh dropped four out of their last six games since tying with the Detroit Lions – one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Steelers managed to beat the Tennessee Titans last week but that was in between Sunday’s thrashing and allowing 36 points to the Minnesota Vikings on a Thursday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh is 7-7-1 this season and isn’t dead in the water just yet. The Steelers have the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens remaining on their schedule.