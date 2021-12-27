Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ex-NFL great Rocky Bleier rips Steelers after latest loss to Chiefs

The Steelers have eked about some wins but their play hasn't convinced anyone

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Pittsburgh Steelers great Rocky Bleier critically summed up the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in social media remarks.

Bleier said in his "One Man’s Opinion" video the team has decent young players but is lacking in some of the most important areas of the game – including quarterback.

Rocky Bleier a member of the 1974 Super Bowl team is honored during a halftime ceremony during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2014 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Embarrassing," he said of the team’s blowout loss to the Chiefs. "So why do we continue fooling ourselves just thinking this team is something special? Why did we think this team could get into the playoffs?

"Well, we’ve become enamored with personalities. We have Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, T.J. Watt, Pat Freiermuth. What we don’t have is an offensive line, a defensive secondary, or in my estimation, a quarterback. Ben can’t run, or take a hit, or dance around in the pocket like he used to. He’s predictable, and opposing defenses know that."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NFL football game aKansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Bleier made similar comments about the Steelers after the team’s 41-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengal last month.

It’s been much of the same from the Steelers. Pittsburgh dropped four out of their last six games since tying with the Detroit Lions – one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Steelers managed to beat the Tennessee Titans last week but that was in between Sunday’s thrashing and allowing 36 points to the Minnesota Vikings on a Thursday night.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore (40) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Pittsburgh is 7-7-1 this season and isn’t dead in the water just yet. The Steelers have the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens remaining on their schedule.

