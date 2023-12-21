Patrick Mahomes 'disappointed' over having to miss time with kids over Christmas

The Christmas holiday falls on a Monday this year, and the NFL has taken advantage by putting games across the weekend from Dec. 23 and into Christmas Day.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday for a 1 p.m. ET start. While it is a joyous season for most people, Mahomes suggested in a recent interview he was not too keen on playing on Christmas Day.

"I think it’s two things. I’m excited because you get that standalone (game). You get to play at Arrowhead at 12:00. I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that," he told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday.

"I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming. But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over."

Mahomes has to be at the team hotel the day before the game, which means he will not get too much time to spend with his wife and two children before Christmas. A win over the Raiders would help quell any of those feelings for sure.

However, he will not be the only one feeling the holiday blues.

There are two games on Saturday, 10 games on Christmas Eve and three on Christmas Day.