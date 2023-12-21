Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes 'disappointed' over having to miss time with kids over Christmas

Chiefs play the Raiders on Monday afternoon

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Christmas holiday falls on a Monday this year, and the NFL has taken advantage by putting games across the weekend from Dec. 23 and into Christmas Day.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday for a 1 p.m. ET start. While it is a joyous season for most people, Mahomes suggested in a recent interview he was not too keen on playing on Christmas Day.

Patrick Mahomes vs Patriots

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, calls a play during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"I think it’s two things. I’m excited because you get that standalone (game). You get to play at Arrowhead at 12:00. I mean, everybody’s gonna be just opening presents and getting the food in them and then they’re going to be the happiest they possibly can be, and they’re gonna turn on and see the Kansas City Chiefs playing. So I’m excited about that," he told Pro Football Talk on Wednesday.

"I’m a little disappointed I’m going to miss Christmas Eve with my kids and Christmas morning and miss Santa coming. But I’ll be able to spend the evening with them and open presents with them then. So, it’ll be a great opportunity. I’m excited for that. We’ll miss the kids a little bit but we’ll celebrate after the game’s over."

Patrick Mahomes runs out

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, takes the field for the game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10th at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mahomes has to be at the team hotel the day before the game, which means he will not get too much time to spend with his wife and two children before Christmas. A win over the Raiders would help quell any of those feelings for sure.

However, he will not be the only one feeling the holiday blues.

Patrick Mahomes vs Raiders

Patrick Mahomes, #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, runs with the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

There are two games on Saturday, 10 games on Christmas Eve and three on Christmas Day

