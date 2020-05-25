Patrick Ewing released from hospital after being treated for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Knicks legend and Georgetown head basketball coach Patrick Ewing is out of the hospital, his family announced Sunday, three days after he revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing Jr., wrote on Twitter. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the NBA Hall of Famer, 57, tweeted Friday. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

The NBA legend also included a statement from Georgetown about his medical status and that of the men’s basketball team.

“Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive the COVID-19 virus,” the statement began. “Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicity to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone.”

“Ewing is under care of isolated at a local hospital,” the message continued. “He is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.”

Ewing received support from many around the basketball world, including his former Knicks teammate Charles Oakley.

“I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead,” Oakley tweeted.

During his Hall of Fame career, Ewing was an 11-time All-Star with the Knicks.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.